Home Cities Kochi

Gold seizures at Cochin International Airport spike during Deepavali

The major cases include the seizure of three crude gold chains weighing 679.500 grams from a Palakkad native who arrived from Dubai.

Published: 10th November 2018 01:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Gold bars

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Air Intelligence Unit of Customs recovered 2.67 kilograms of gold in 7 separate cases from Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) during the Deepavali season from November 2 to 8. The gold seized is worth R78.04 lakh.

The major cases include the seizure of three crude gold chains weighing 679.500 grams from a Palakkad native who arrived from Dubai. The passenger had concealed the gold in his underwear. Another case was seizure of gold chains and bangles weighing 602.400 grams hidden in a checked-in baggage belonging to a passenger from Thrissur who arrived from Dubai. In another case, 650 grams of thick brown paste was seized from a Koduvally native female passenger who arrived from Sharjah. She had concealed the gold inside her dress. The gold in paste form is under extraction and evaluation process.

Last month, Customs officers had recovered gold amounting to 3,990 grams worth R1.90 crore in two separate incidents. The gold was extracted from a thick brown paste weighing 5,964 grams. The passengers in both the cases were arrested and released on bail. The seizures have been made under the provision of the Customs Act.

ATM heists accused brought to Kochi

Kochi: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the twin ATM robberies at Irumpanam and Koratty brought the two arrested from Rajasthan and Haryana to the Hill Palace police station. Haneef Khan, 37, of Jurehra in Rajasthan, and Nazeem Akbar, 24, of Mewat in Haryana, who have been arraigned as the first and third accused were brought to the station on Friday evening. Pappu Palsingh aka Pappy, the second accused who remains lodged in Tihar Jail after being arrested by the Delhi Crime Branch in a motorcycle theft case, will be produced before the Tripunithura court on November 14, based on a production warrant.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cochin International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp