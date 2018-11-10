New projects on anvil for Ernakulam General Hospital

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government will give special focus to the development of the Ernakulam General Hospital, said Finance Minister Thomas Isaac the other day. The minister was speaking after inaugurating the physical medicine wards set up at the General Hospital using the asset development fund of Hibi Eden MLA. “Ernakulam General Hospital is a great model for the public health sector of Kerala. As per the completion of the master plan, new projects will be allotted for the hospital,” said Isaac.

Hibi said the new wards were constructed after noticing the limitation in the number of beds in the in-patient ward. “The new facility has been set up at an estimated cost of Rs 80 lakh.The physical medicine wards were constructed in two storeys above the palliative care building over a 2,500 sq ft area. We are also planning to set up lift facilities under the MLA fund,” he added.