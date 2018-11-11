1,000 kg of banned tobacco products seized in raids

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Excise Department has seized about 1,000 kg of banned tobacco products and drugs as part of the raids conducted under ‘Operation Umbrella’ launched in the district to curb the sales and smuggle of banned tobacco products.

Seventy-five people were booked and a sum of Rs 15,000 was imposed as fine.The operation was launched following rampant smuggling of tobacco products among the migrant workers, mainly hailing from North Indian states, as per the directive of Excise Commissioner Rishi Raj Singh, said an officer.