Duo held for hunting storks

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The officers at the Malayattor Kurisumudi Forest station arrested two persons for hunting storks. Johnson, 33, and Arun, 27, shot six storks, including egrets and pond heron as well as a squirrel, using an air gun at around 4 pm on Thursday, said Anisha Sidhik, Kodanad Forest Research Range Officer.

The duo were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody. A Maruti Swift car, an air gun and carcasses of the hunted birds were seized.