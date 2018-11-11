Home Cities Kochi

Tall Ships’ race: Oman Navy ship, yacht make port of call 

Royal Navy of Oman Ship Shinas commanded by Lt Ammar Alkaabi arrived here along with the yacht.

Omani yacht Zinat Al Bihaar

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Omani yacht Zinat Al Bihaar commanded by Lt Cdr Salim Bin Mohammed bin Ali Al Moani made a port of call here to participate in the Tall Ships Sail Together event being organised by the Indain Navy as part of the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium on November 13-14.

The Royal Yacht will participate in the Tall Ship Sail Together from Kochi to Muscat along with INS Tarangini and  INS Sudarshini.

The Commanding Officers of the Royal Yacht and RNO Ship accompanied by Commodore Thabit, Resident Defence Attache, Oman and Capt Hill, Director (Ops) of the Royal Yacht Squadron called on Flag Officer Commanding- in- Chief Vice Admiral A K Chawla and held discussions on bilateral issues
Earlier, on its arrival at Kochi, the Royal Yacht was received by SNC Chief of Staff Rear Admiral R J Nadkarni. A traditional Kathakali performance was held for the visitors.

This was followed by the Commanding Officer of the Royal Yacht welcoming Rear Admiral R J Nadkarni and other dignitaries on board and taking them on a short tour of the ship.The Tall Ship Sail- Together will be flagged off by Defence Minister Nirmala Seetharaman on November 14 and the ships will reach Muscat by this month-end.

