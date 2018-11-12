Home Cities Kochi

Archana Suresh needs a power boost

Archana Suresh awaits help for her journey to Mongolia to take part in the Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship.

Published: 12th November 2018 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Archana Suresh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Archana Suresh awaits help for her journey to Mongolia to take part in the Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship. The Class XII student in the Commerce Department of St Teresa’s Higher Secondary School, Ernakulam, is one among the eight selected for the championship from the state. Her silver-winning performance in the National Classic Powerlifting Championship in the 84 kg category won her the spot. Albeit she has to pay C1.60 lakh to Powerlifting India before November 15 to be able to take part in the championship.

Earlier, she lost had a chance to take part in the National Bench Pressing championship because of financial constraints. Currently, with the help of kind hearts she has saved C60,000 intended for the trip to Mongolia. The championship will be held in Mongolia from December 4 to 8 this year.

Unfortunate circumstances took away Archana’s chances of convincing a sponsor who had turned up after learning her plight. Her family comprises Surendran, her father who is an auto-rickshaw driver and her mother Sandhya who was injured after a fall few years back which prevents her from working. Aswathy, her sister, is a BCA student. She lives in a rented house in Athani, Kusumagiri in Kakkanad.

“The family was constructing a small house at that time which made people say that money was being asked for the construction. At school, we’re aware that this is a genuine case and she is saddened at the plight. Only a few days are left and if she does not get the said amount by November 15, this chance will also pass,” said Neelima, principal, St Teresa’s Higher Secondary School. To help Archana, an account has been opened at the Thrikkakkara branch of UCO bank. Account number : 21540110000915 IFSC : UCBA0002154.  Contact Surendran at 8089894392.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
St Teresa’s Higher Secondary School Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship Archana Suresh Indian Powerlifter

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp