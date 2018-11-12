Archana Suresh needs a power boost

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Archana Suresh awaits help for her journey to Mongolia to take part in the Asian Classic Powerlifting Championship. The Class XII student in the Commerce Department of St Teresa’s Higher Secondary School, Ernakulam, is one among the eight selected for the championship from the state. Her silver-winning performance in the National Classic Powerlifting Championship in the 84 kg category won her the spot. Albeit she has to pay C1.60 lakh to Powerlifting India before November 15 to be able to take part in the championship.

Earlier, she lost had a chance to take part in the National Bench Pressing championship because of financial constraints. Currently, with the help of kind hearts she has saved C60,000 intended for the trip to Mongolia. The championship will be held in Mongolia from December 4 to 8 this year.

Unfortunate circumstances took away Archana’s chances of convincing a sponsor who had turned up after learning her plight. Her family comprises Surendran, her father who is an auto-rickshaw driver and her mother Sandhya who was injured after a fall few years back which prevents her from working. Aswathy, her sister, is a BCA student. She lives in a rented house in Athani, Kusumagiri in Kakkanad.

“The family was constructing a small house at that time which made people say that money was being asked for the construction. At school, we’re aware that this is a genuine case and she is saddened at the plight. Only a few days are left and if she does not get the said amount by November 15, this chance will also pass,” said Neelima, principal, St Teresa’s Higher Secondary School. To help Archana, an account has been opened at the Thrikkakkara branch of UCO bank. Account number : 21540110000915 IFSC : UCBA0002154. Contact Surendran at 8089894392.