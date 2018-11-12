Home Cities Kochi

Online cab drivers to strike today in Kochi

Nearly 10,000 online taxis plying in Kochi will remain off the road on Monday as part of the token strike called by the Samyuktha Samara Samithi, a collective of nine trade unions.

Published: 12th November 2018 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2018 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Ola

Image of Ola used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nearly 10,000 online taxis plying in Kochi will remain off the road on Monday as part of the token strike called by the Samyuktha Samara Samithi, a collective of nine trade unions. The token strike is called by the samithi demanding government intervention to sort out the issues faced by online taxi drivers, including a hike in wages.

According to Samara Samithi convener Jackson Varghese, the online taxi drivers, through an RTI, has collected information on the possibilities of government intervention to sort out the issues faced by them. “We came to know that government of each state is responsible for the issues related to road transport in their areas. Hope the state government will intervene in our issues. Otherwise, we will think of launching strong protest measures including indefinite strike,” said Jackson.

He said the government intervention is needed in the issues related to low wages. “At present, nearly 25 per cent of the cash collected is being paid as commission to the service providers. Moreover, they are also suspending or cancelling the service agreement with the taxi drivers without any prior notice. This will result in the driver losing the contract all of a sudden, even if he is on a trip. These issues need to be addressed at the earliest,” he said.    
Savari cabs  

Meanwhile, the taxi drivers of Ernakulam has joined hands to launch ‘Savari cabs’, which will begin services on November 14. The services will be typical call taxi services, where the customers can dial up the number and book the cab. The minimum fare will be `150 and `12 will be charged per additional kilometre.

The Savari cabs will charge the government-approved rates and are mooted as a way for livelihood to drivers who are finding it difficult to survive after the popularity that the online taxi services gained.
Meanwhile, the token strike on Monday by Uber and Ola drivers will affect the commuters, especially those working at Infopark and another group will be those who are travelling to the airport. 

Reason for strike

The token strike is called by the samithi demanding government intervention to sort out the issues faced by online taxi drivers, including a hike in wages       
At present, nearly 25 per cent of the cash collected is being paid as commission to the service providers 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ola Cabs Uber Cabs Cabbies Strike in Kochi Samyuktha Samara Samithi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp