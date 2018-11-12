Home Cities Kochi

Opening the door to a career in design

Published: 12th November 2018

Image used for representation only. (Photo | Reliance Trends/ Twitter)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Afdindia, a design school test preparation institute based in Vytilla, Kochi, is jointly organising ‘Dialogues on Design’, with the Indian School of Design & Innovation (ISDI), based out of Lower Parel West, Parel, Mumbai.

Targeting design aspirants, the event is an opportunity for the former to engage with fashion experts to embark on a design career.“Most people are unaware about the prospects of design or fashion as a career. At ‘Dialogues on Design’ there will be designers who will speak on what it takes to be a designer with testimonials from people who were indecisive in their careers but later chose design which transformed their life,” said Mathew Chiramel, marketing head of afdindia.

The career guidance event will include addresses by fashion designers and students studying in ISDI. Design projects will be exhibited by the students. Prior to the event, there will be High Tea with the design fraternity.

Keynote speakers include Bhaskar Bhatt, dean of Academics, ISDI, Julie James, vice principal, The Choice School and Bulbul Chaudhary, director of Academic Collaborations and Admissions. The event will take place on November 12, at the Crown Plaza, Kochi, from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm. Entry is free but prior registration is compulsory. To register, call 7718865341 or email on rsvp@isdi.in.

