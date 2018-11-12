When beauty fought tooth and nail

KOCHI: It was glam and glitter competing to reach the top. As a culmination to the most-awaited fashion event, Azzaya Tsugt-Ochir of Mongolia was crowned Miss Asia 2018. In the same event, Assem Yessengeldiyeva of Kazakhstan wristed the Miss Asia Global title. Apple Joy De Guzman Bacay of Philippines and S D Chalani Rathinayaka of Sri Lanka were selected the first and second runners-up respectively.
Miss Asia 2017 Honey Tian crowned the winner. Miss Asia Global title winner, the first runner-up and the second runner-up title winners were crowned by Manappuram Finance Ltd MD and CEO V P Nandakumar.
In the event held at Gokulam Convention Centre in Kochi, nearly 25 beauties from different Asia and Eurasian countries participated. The event was organised by Pegasus chairman Ajit Ravi. The prime partners of the event were Manappuram Finance Ltd and D Q Watches. Joyalukkas, Medimix, T Shine powered the event.
There were three rounds in the contest: national costume, black theme and white gown. The models were supported by the music developed for Pegasus by DJ Harvey Steve.The winners were selected by a professional judging panel comprising Christina Huvang (Global Charity Queen), model Anjali Raut, Yulia Dadova (Miss Eurasia 2014 Top 10), Thoshma Biju (managing editor of Kanyaka) and Honey Tian (Miss Asia 2017).The prize money for Miss Asia and Miss Asia Global has been given by Dr Elizabeth Chaco (Kalpana International). The winners were crowned with the golden crowns designed by Parakkat Jewellers.
The grooming session of the event was handled by an expert panel comprising Aileena Catharine Amon (Miss Glam World runner-up), Sameer Khar (fashion choreographer), Reji Bhasker (fashion photographer), Sudhekshina Thampi (yoga trainer), Dr Thomas Nechipadam (dentist) and Vipin Xavier (fitness trainer).
UT TV, Kalpana International, UT World, Unique Times, Kanyaka, Sanjeevanam, Parakkat Resorts, Gokulam Park, SAJ Earth Resorts, Aiswarya Advertising and Vee Kay Vee Caterers were the event partners.
Subtitle winners
Miss Beautiful Hair - Kazakhstan
Miss Beautiful Smile - South Korea
Miss Beautiful Skin - Vietnam
Miss Beautiful Face - Myanmar
Miss Beautiful Eyes - Iran
Miss Congeniality - Bhutan
Miss Personality - Mongolia
Miss Catwalk - Romania
Miss Perfect Ten - India
Miss Talent - Indonesia
Miss Photogenic - Russia
Miss Viewers Choice - Tibet
Miss Social Media - Vietnam
Miss Fitness - Mongolia
Miss Humanness - Thailand
Gourmet Queen - Philippines