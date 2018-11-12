When beauty fought tooth and nail

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was glam and glitter competing to reach the top. As a culmination to the most-awaited fashion event, Azzaya Tsugt-Ochir of Mongolia was crowned Miss Asia 2018. In the same event, Assem Yessengeldiyeva of Kazakhstan wristed the Miss Asia Global title. Apple Joy De Guzman Bacay of Philippines and S D Chalani Rathinayaka of Sri Lanka were selected the first and second runners-up respectively.

Miss Asia 2017 Honey Tian crowned the winner. Miss Asia Global title winner, the first runner-up and the second runner-up title winners were crowned by Manappuram Finance Ltd MD and CEO V P Nandakumar.

In the event held at Gokulam Convention Centre in Kochi, nearly 25 beauties from different Asia and Eurasian countries participated. The event was organised by Pegasus chairman Ajit Ravi. The prime partners of the event were Manappuram Finance Ltd and D Q Watches. Joyalukkas, Medimix, T Shine powered the event.

There were three rounds in the contest: national costume, black theme and white gown. The models were supported by the music developed for Pegasus by DJ Harvey Steve.The winners were selected by a professional judging panel comprising Christina Huvang (Global Charity Queen), model Anjali Raut, Yulia Dadova (Miss Eurasia 2014 Top 10), Thoshma Biju (managing editor of Kanyaka) and Honey Tian (Miss Asia 2017).The prize money for Miss Asia and Miss Asia Global has been given by Dr Elizabeth Chaco (Kalpana International). The winners were crowned with the golden crowns designed by Parakkat Jewellers.

The grooming session of the event was handled by an expert panel comprising Aileena Catharine Amon (Miss Glam World runner-up), Sameer Khar (fashion choreographer), Reji Bhasker (fashion photographer), Sudhekshina Thampi (yoga trainer), Dr Thomas Nechipadam (dentist) and Vipin Xavier (fitness trainer).

UT TV, Kalpana International, UT World, Unique Times, Kanyaka, Sanjeevanam, Parakkat Resorts, Gokulam Park, SAJ Earth Resorts, Aiswarya Advertising and Vee Kay Vee Caterers were the event partners.

Subtitle winners

Miss Beautiful Hair - Kazakhstan

Miss Beautiful Smile - South Korea

Miss Beautiful Skin - Vietnam

Miss Beautiful Face - Myanmar

Miss Beautiful Eyes - Iran

Miss Congeniality - Bhutan

Miss Personality - Mongolia

Miss Catwalk - Romania

Miss Perfect Ten - India

Miss Talent - Indonesia

Miss Photogenic - Russia

Miss Viewers Choice - Tibet

Miss Social Media - Vietnam

Miss Fitness - Mongolia

Miss Humanness - Thailand

Gourmet Queen - Philippines