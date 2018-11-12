Home Cities Kochi

When beauty fought tooth and nail

In the event held at Gokulam Convention Centre in Kochi, nearly 25 beauties from different Asia and Eurasian countries participated.

Published: 12th November 2018 11:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

First runner-up Apple Joy De Guzman Bacay (from left), Miss Asia 2018 Azzaya Tsugt-Ochir, Miss Asia Global Assem Yessengeldiyeva and second runner-up S D Chalani Rathinayaka

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It was glam and glitter competing to reach the top. As a culmination to the most-awaited fashion event, Azzaya Tsugt-Ochir of Mongolia was crowned Miss Asia 2018. In the same event, Assem Yessengeldiyeva of Kazakhstan wristed the Miss Asia Global title. Apple Joy De Guzman Bacay of Philippines and S D Chalani Rathinayaka of Sri Lanka were selected the first and second runners-up respectively.

Miss Asia 2017 Honey Tian crowned the winner. Miss Asia Global title winner, the first runner-up and the second runner-up title winners were crowned by Manappuram Finance Ltd MD and CEO V P Nandakumar.

In the event held at Gokulam Convention Centre in Kochi, nearly 25 beauties from different Asia and Eurasian countries participated. The event was organised by Pegasus chairman Ajit Ravi. The prime partners of the event were Manappuram Finance Ltd and D Q Watches. Joyalukkas, Medimix, T Shine powered the event.

There were three rounds in the contest: national costume, black theme and white gown. The models were supported by the music developed for Pegasus by DJ Harvey Steve.The winners were selected by a professional judging panel comprising Christina Huvang (Global Charity Queen), model Anjali Raut, Yulia Dadova (Miss Eurasia 2014 Top 10), Thoshma Biju (managing editor of Kanyaka) and Honey Tian (Miss Asia 2017).The prize money for Miss Asia and Miss Asia Global has been given by Dr Elizabeth Chaco (Kalpana International). The winners were crowned with the golden crowns designed by Parakkat Jewellers.

The grooming session of the event was handled by an expert panel comprising Aileena Catharine Amon (Miss Glam World runner-up), Sameer Khar (fashion choreographer), Reji Bhasker (fashion photographer), Sudhekshina Thampi (yoga trainer), Dr Thomas Nechipadam (dentist) and Vipin Xavier (fitness trainer).

UT TV, Kalpana International, UT World, Unique Times, Kanyaka, Sanjeevanam, Parakkat Resorts, Gokulam Park, SAJ Earth Resorts, Aiswarya Advertising and Vee Kay Vee Caterers were the event partners.

Subtitle winners

Miss Beautiful Hair     - Kazakhstan
Miss Beautiful Smile     - South Korea
Miss Beautiful Skin     - Vietnam
Miss Beautiful Face     - Myanmar
Miss Beautiful Eyes     - Iran
Miss Congeniality     - Bhutan
Miss Personality     - Mongolia
Miss Catwalk     - Romania
Miss Perfect Ten     - India
Miss Talent     - Indonesia
Miss Photogenic     - Russia
Miss Viewers Choice     - Tibet
Miss Social Media     - Vietnam
Miss Fitness     - Mongolia
Miss Humanness     - Thailand
Gourmet Queen     - Philippines

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp