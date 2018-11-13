Home Cities Kochi

A ‘model’ lost in the flood

Various projects for proper waste management, women’s employment, potable water, organic farming, health and housing will be implemented.

Cheranalloor which was declared as a model village  A Sanesh

By Princy Alexander
Express News Service

KOCHI: Four months after it was declared a model village, the Cheranalloor gramapanchayat is yet to find its footing. Though initial steps were taken to uplift the village into a successful ‘model’ which could be emulated by other villages in the state, the project has come to a standstill. The reason? Floods. According to officials, the project, implemented under the Prime Minister’s Sansad Adarsh Grama Yojana (SAGY), has failed to take off as the detailed survey was lost in the deluge.

“The survey was conducted by the students of the St Teresa’s College in Ernakulam. The forms, which gave us a perfect insight into the conditions of the homes and roads in the village, was lost during the flood. We were unable to retrieve them. It took the students three months to carry out the survey. If we have to start the project, we will have to kick-off another survey. This will only delay the project,” said officials with the gramapanchayat.

The condition of roads, waste issues, damages to house and property have all been included under the purview of the survey. K V Thomas MP, who is responsible for bringing the gramapanchayat under the SAGY scheme said that he is planning to hold a meeting soon to address the issue. “The Koduvally and Kuttiyattoor projects in North Kerala are perfect examples of model villages. The main aim is to improve the social and physical infrastructure in such villages. I am aware the survey has been lost during the floods. People, as well as the panchayat officials, are still recovering from the after-effects. However, I will soon convene a meeting on how to proceed with the project,” Thomas said.

Various projects for proper waste management, women’s employment, potable water, organic farming, health and housing will be implemented. Apart from Central and state government funds, projects will be implemented using annual funds allocated to the MP and MLA. The CSR Fund of private companies too will be utilised for carrying out the development activities.

Impending waste issues

The Cheranalloor grama panchayat officials say the ambitious model village project will remain on paper if the waste issues in the village are not resolved soon. “Before the Brahmapuram plant came into existence, Cheranalloor was the city’s dumping yard. People still come and dump the waste especially on the main highway between Cheranalloor and Kochi city. The project will only become a reality if there is sufficient willpower,” officials said.

