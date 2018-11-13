Drug dealer sent to rehab centre  

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Gulab, 46, of Thoppumpady, who was arrested with 503 ampoules and 140 nitrazepam tablets from Mattancherry the other day was sent to a de-addiction centre in Thrissur on Monday. According to an officer, an inquiry into the source of the drugs is underway.

The accused had made contradictory statements regarding this during the interrogation. The enforcement and anti-narcotic special squad of the Excise Department arrested Gulab after ampules of buprenorphine were confiscated from his rented house at Goldenmukku, Panayappilly, Thoppumpady.The drugs were stored illegally in the house from where he used to supply to customers, including students.