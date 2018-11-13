Home Cities Kochi

Hospitality sector revives post-deluge

The 53-room premium hotel aids to the firm’s vision of operating 200 hotels globally by 2028 and takes its share of acquisitions in the country to 14.

Published: 13th November 2018 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Floods

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The hospitality sector in the state has revived post-deluge with November witnessing 80 per cent occupancy at prominent tourist destinations, said Rohit Vig, Managing Director for StayWell Hospitality Group on Monday. “We are looking forward to the peak time in December-January, and expect to have a busy season as usual,” said Rohit.

He was speaking after the Asia Pacific’s largest hotel management companies extended its international footprint with the opening of the group’s second Southern Indian property - Leisure Inn VKL Kochi. The 53-room premium hotel aids to the firm’s vision of operating 200 hotels globally by 2028 and takes its share of acquisitions in the country to 14.

Simon Wan, President & Director, StayWell Holdings, said the opening of the property symbolises the brand’s commitment to widening their reach in the Southern market. “We are looking forward to widening our reach in the Indian market and a unique experience to tourists and business travellers is in the offering,” said Wan in a press note. Rohit said the extended presence solidifies the brand’s position in the region. “The expectations of travellers in 2018 have increased in line with significant advances in the hospitality sector, so it was important for us to ensure the property met these, As a gateway city to Kerala and other southern cities, Kochi has a lot to offer,” he said.

Leisure Inn VKL Kochi is the sixth operational property in India for the Group, which includes Park Regis Aveda, Kumarakom, Park Regis Jaipur, Park Regis Goa, Leisure Inn Grand Chanakya, Jaipur and Leisure Inn West Gurgaon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Flood hospitality sector

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp