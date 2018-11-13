Hospitality sector revives post-deluge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The hospitality sector in the state has revived post-deluge with November witnessing 80 per cent occupancy at prominent tourist destinations, said Rohit Vig, Managing Director for StayWell Hospitality Group on Monday. “We are looking forward to the peak time in December-January, and expect to have a busy season as usual,” said Rohit.

He was speaking after the Asia Pacific’s largest hotel management companies extended its international footprint with the opening of the group’s second Southern Indian property - Leisure Inn VKL Kochi. The 53-room premium hotel aids to the firm’s vision of operating 200 hotels globally by 2028 and takes its share of acquisitions in the country to 14.

Simon Wan, President & Director, StayWell Holdings, said the opening of the property symbolises the brand’s commitment to widening their reach in the Southern market. “We are looking forward to widening our reach in the Indian market and a unique experience to tourists and business travellers is in the offering,” said Wan in a press note. Rohit said the extended presence solidifies the brand’s position in the region. “The expectations of travellers in 2018 have increased in line with significant advances in the hospitality sector, so it was important for us to ensure the property met these, As a gateway city to Kerala and other southern cities, Kochi has a lot to offer,” he said.

Leisure Inn VKL Kochi is the sixth operational property in India for the Group, which includes Park Regis Aveda, Kumarakom, Park Regis Jaipur, Park Regis Goa, Leisure Inn Grand Chanakya, Jaipur and Leisure Inn West Gurgaon.