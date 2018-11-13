Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight returns to Cochin Airport after mid-air hydraulic warning

By ANI

KOCHI: A Hyderabad-bound IndiGo flight had to return to Cochin as part of a precautionary measure after the pilot detected a problem in the hydraulic system.

The IndiGo said in a statement that the incident occurred after the pilot observed a hydraulic failure in the main landing gear of the airplane on November 12.

"IndiGo Cochin-Hyderabad flight returned to Cochin as part of a precautionary measure. After take-off, the pilot observed a hydraulic warning which warranted the return of the aircraft. To avoid inconvenience to passengers, we will operate an alternate flight to Hyderabad," IndiGo said.