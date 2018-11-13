Home Cities Kochi

Launch of pepper app for farmers on Friday

Prakash Namboodiri, chairman, AISEF, said the app aims to empower pepper farmers to utilise the knowledge of the expert network created to support them.

Published: 13th November 2018 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2018 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

spices, chilli powder, pepper

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The International Pepper Community (IPC) and All India Spices Exports Forum (AISEF) have given shape to a personalised mobile app for pepper farmers aimed at better management of crop and marketing of produce. The app will be launched in Kochi on Wednesday.

Prakash Namboodiri, chairman, AISEF, said the app aims to empower pepper farmers to utilise the knowledge of the expert network created to support them. “The farmers are so widely spread out that access to knowledge specific to their issues is beyond their reach. A farmers’ app providing personalised attention could bridge this gap,” he said.

The app will directly connect farmers with agri-research institutions, the government and its agencies, and the national and international markets. The farmers will get guidance on pepper farm practices, fertiliser recommendations, pest and other diseases identification and resolving them. The app will also guide the farmer through price movements and assist them in selling their produce, Prakash said.

The app, developed by Corbel Business Applications Pvt Ltd for both Android and iPhones, is available in English, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada. The app launch will be attended by representatives from the Spices Board, Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development, IISR, KAU, the Ministry of Agriculture and Hoang Thi Lien, executive director, IPC, Jakarta. Pepper farmers from Karnataka and Kerala, and pepper traders and suppliers from across the country will also attend.Prakash, executive director Deric Sebastian, Corbel Business Applications; additional director Nipulal attended the press meet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Pepper Community All India Spices Exports Forum

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp