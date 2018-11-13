Launch of pepper app for farmers on Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The International Pepper Community (IPC) and All India Spices Exports Forum (AISEF) have given shape to a personalised mobile app for pepper farmers aimed at better management of crop and marketing of produce. The app will be launched in Kochi on Wednesday.

Prakash Namboodiri, chairman, AISEF, said the app aims to empower pepper farmers to utilise the knowledge of the expert network created to support them. “The farmers are so widely spread out that access to knowledge specific to their issues is beyond their reach. A farmers’ app providing personalised attention could bridge this gap,” he said.

The app will directly connect farmers with agri-research institutions, the government and its agencies, and the national and international markets. The farmers will get guidance on pepper farm practices, fertiliser recommendations, pest and other diseases identification and resolving them. The app will also guide the farmer through price movements and assist them in selling their produce, Prakash said.

The app, developed by Corbel Business Applications Pvt Ltd for both Android and iPhones, is available in English, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada. The app launch will be attended by representatives from the Spices Board, Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development, IISR, KAU, the Ministry of Agriculture and Hoang Thi Lien, executive director, IPC, Jakarta. Pepper farmers from Karnataka and Kerala, and pepper traders and suppliers from across the country will also attend.Prakash, executive director Deric Sebastian, Corbel Business Applications; additional director Nipulal attended the press meet.