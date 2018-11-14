Home Cities Kochi

A colourful Children’s Day

Aviyukth’s eyes widened when he saw his entire class donning red.

Published: 14th November 2018 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

The children of No 51 Anganwadi at Eroor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Aviyukth’s eyes widened when he saw his entire class donning red. He could barely contain his excitement when his teachers too joined the fun, dressed in a red sari. Soon, they were served dishes made of red veggies like beetroot and spinach. And, pomegranate and apple were served to satiate their sweet tooth. The tiny tots of No.52  Anganwadi, Sharipadi, literally painted the day red.

The colour code festival was part of the ‘Colour Day’ celebrations being held from November 12-17 as part of Children’s Day in 101 Anganwadis in Udayamperoor panchayath and Thripunithura municipality under the Mulanthuruthy Additional Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) project. “Our primary aim is to introduce the colour concept to the children.  They will easily pick up the idea as they see the colour around them and it will be a treat to the eyes as well,” said Indu V S, Child Development Project Officer.    After red, it was the turn of yellow on Tuesday. Fruits like pineapple, papaya and banana and vegetables like cucumber and pumpkin made it to the day’s menu. “It is a learning exercise. Adding colourful vegetables and fruits helps them familiarise the concept,” she said.

The fruits and vegetables were bought to the anganwadis by the children. They were then collected and added to the daily menu.“Fruit salad will be given along with other items as breakfast. The vegetables will be used for curry and lunch. We will add the same to upma in the evening,” she said.  

White will be the colour on Wednesday and the kids will have milk, egg, cauliflower and cabbage dishes. Thursday will have an Orange theme and the Friday will see green.On November 17, the last day, these students will be dressed in blue. Vegetables like beans, cabbage and yardlong beans will be used these days.

