A fitting tribute to Kerala’s tumultous times

KOCHI: Anit Salu’s talent with a brush now bears a seal of merit. The Class VII student of Nirmala Bhavan Higher Secondary School, Kowdiar, Thiruvananthapuram, has designed the 2018 Children’s Day stamp which was released on the occasion of Children’s Day on Wednesday.

The design of the stamp, according to Anit, depicts unity and harmony among people, irrespective of age, gender or religion. The theme of the stamp was ‘let’s hold hands together to rebuild Kerala’. A total of 700 students submitted their drawings to the stamp design competition organised by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare.“I’m lucky to be selected,” said Anit Salu.

Anit decided to enrol to the competition when he came across the newspaper advertisement seeking young talents to design the 2018 Children’s Day stamp. Anit said there were several rules and instructions laid out by the Child Welfare Department that had to be followed while drawing the stamp.

“The measurements were specified in the advertisement. It took me a day to design the stamp. You can see a Hindu pandit, a Muslim girl and a Christian girl holding hands. Kerala is depicted using the map and is given the shade of green to show Kerala’s lush green landscape. There is a boat, mountains and coconut trees which have been depicted in the background,” added Anit Salu. He received a memento from the Kerala Governor at the Children’s Day meeting organised at Nishagandhi Auditorium on Wednesday.