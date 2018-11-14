Home Cities Kochi

A fitting tribute to Kerala’s tumultous times

Anit Salu’s talent with a brush now bears a seal of merit.

Published: 14th November 2018 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Anit Salu’s talent with a brush now bears a seal of merit. The Class VII student of Nirmala Bhavan Higher Secondary School, Kowdiar, Thiruvananthapuram, has designed the 2018 Children’s Day stamp which was released on the occasion of Children’s Day on Wednesday.

Anit Salu with his school principal 
Sr Mercy

The design of the stamp, according to Anit, depicts unity and harmony among people, irrespective of age, gender or religion. The theme of the stamp was ‘let’s hold hands together to rebuild Kerala’. A total of 700 students submitted their drawings to the stamp design competition organised by the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare.“I’m lucky to be selected,” said Anit Salu.

Anit decided to enrol to the competition when he came across the newspaper advertisement seeking young talents to design the 2018 Children’s Day stamp. Anit said there were several rules and instructions laid out by the Child Welfare Department that had to be followed while drawing the stamp. 

“The measurements were specified in the advertisement. It took me a day to design the stamp. You can see a Hindu pandit, a Muslim girl and a Christian girl holding hands. Kerala is depicted using the map and is given the shade of green to show Kerala’s lush green landscape. There is a boat, mountains and coconut trees which have been depicted in the background,” added Anit Salu. He received a memento from the Kerala Governor at the Children’s Day meeting organised at Nishagandhi Auditorium on Wednesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp