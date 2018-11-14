Countdown begins for TiEcon Kerala 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Over thousand delegates comprising industry leaders from across geographies, decision makers, technocrats, bureaucrats, startup entrepreneurs, social entrepreneurs and student entrepreneurs will arrive in the state for Kerala’s largest Conference on Entrepreneurship ‘TiEcon Kerala 2018’. The seventh edition of the entrepreneurship meet will expound the commitment to rebuild the state laid to waste by the catastrophic flood. The conference will take place on Friday and Saturday at Le Meridian Convention Centre.

TiE has been collaborating with the Department of Industries, Kerala government for the rescue and relief operations during the recent devastating floods, said M S A Kumar, President, TiE Kerala.“We are in the third phase of disaster recovery, turning to rebuild homes, restore livelihood, reconstruct infrastructure and restore normalcy. The theme of TiEcon Kerala 2018 is ‘Rebuild Kerala; Leveraging Entrepreneurship and Emerging Technologies’,” he said.

TiEcon is organised by Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), the largest not-for-profit global organisation fostering entrepreneurship. While TiE was founded in the Silicon Valley, it has today 62 chapters across the globe. TiE focuses on fostering entrepreneurship and nurturing entrepreneurs through five core activities classified as mentoring, networking, education, incubating and funding called ‘Five Pillars of TiE’.

Innovation in times of desperation, the story of Chekutty dolls, which became a symbol of survival in the flood-ravaged state, will be narrated by its founders Lakshmi Menon and Gopinath Parayil. The doll dressed up in mud-stained handloom clothes, fondly called Chekutty captured everyone’s imagination and kept the flame of entrepreneurship alive. Panel discussions on ‘Architectural design thinking for flood proofing Kerala’ are the highlight of the Rebuild Kerala session.

TiE Kerala is continuing the registration of delegates through its website, www.tieconkerala.org . You can also contact Ph: 0484 4015752, Mob: 8129367122, 7356227775 or e-mail to info@tieconkerala.org.