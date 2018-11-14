Home Cities Kochi

Embedded in nature

Nature and novelty. If you thought these two cannot gel well, you thought wrong.

Published: 14th November 2018 12:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

The artists whose works are exhibited at Durbar Hall Art Gallery, Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Nature and novelty. If you thought these two cannot gel well, you thought wrong. When a new thought provokes the need to preserve the things around you, it is art. The exhibition titled ‘Embedded’ at the Durbar Hall Art Gallery in Kochi opens up a world of visceral experiences. And one is left with the bitter aftertaste of ‘what if’ and ‘is it too late now’.  

Artist Sajith Puthukkalavattom, Prakasan K S, Akhil Mohan, Jagesh Edakkad, Satheesh K K and Sajeesh P A, who exhibit their artworks in the exhibition, attempt to explore the deep connection human beings share with nature.

Sajith, through his watercolour on paper artwork ‘His Greed was Undoing’, explores the direct impact industrialisation had on the avian species. His work on a woodpecker pecking on logs of wood mounted on a transport vehicle hits hard. His paintings portray nature at the hands of the ruthless exploitation by the human race.

Jagesh, on the other hand, has used acrylic on canvas to explain how man’s endless greed and obsessive nature of consumerism have led to the destruction of things dear.Akhil, however, has taken a different approach. He criticises modern mechanisation and is nostalgic about tradition simultaneously.Satheesh’s works ‘Black-winged Spinal Cord’, ‘Babel’ and ‘Ballad of Green’ tread on the themes of the inherent human nature and how it is connected to nature.

Sajeesh’s artwork deals with different aspects of how human beings deal with their inherent nature to conquer and exploit.“My works are inspired from the immediate realities like a dream, an emotion or a thought. It is basically about life,” says Sajeesh.

Touching upon the theme of man’s fight to survive, Prakasan’s three art installations invoke curiosity and thought in viewers. He explores how man depends on folklore and beliefs in their everyday life. “In one artwork, the theme of exploitation and victimisation is explored. Sometimes, man is not aware of this. But this is essential for survival,” says Prakasan.The exhibition, which began on November 8, will be on till November 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp