FACT to give thrust to organic fertilisers

The company is presently marketing City Compost branded as FACT Organic and another organic manure viz Organic Plus.

Published: 14th November 2018 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A gradual move towards organic forms of cultivations has resulted in a heightened demand for organic fertilisers at the Fertilisers and Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT). The growing popularity among farmers in Kerala and Tamil Nadu has resulted in the sale of the organic variety of fertilisers touching 4,500 tonnes this year, which is being marketed at a comparatively lower price.

FACT has been steadily developing a range of organic products to cater to the segment, with the most recent ones being FACTPROM – phosphate-rich organic manure developed on the directive of the Central Government.

“We are in the process of actively marketing FACTPROM, and will soon be coming up with a strategy after estimating the possible demand,” said Rajini Mohan, DGM (marketing). She stressed on the need to use organic fertilisers to augment soil nutrient availability.

The company is presently marketing City Compost branded as FACT Organic and another organic manure viz Organic Plus. FACTPROM, which contains 10.4 per cent phosphate, in addition to nitrogen, carbon and other nutrients, is a new addition to its product line and is fertiliser control order compliant.

Traditional fertilisers like Factamfos and Ammonium Subplate, the majors produced at FACT, have been witnessing good demand as well, with 3.5 lakh tonnes of Factamfos and 70,000 tonnes of ammonium sulphate getting sold between April to October 30.

However, the rise in input costs with respect to LNG, phosphoric acid, sulphur, and drop in value of rupee, has resulted in diminishing profit margins for the company. Reports suggest the company is struggling to cover up the costs even after a 15 per cent hike in product prices.

