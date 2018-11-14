Infusing spirit into #MeToo

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A short film that provides a fresh take on the #MeToo moment, has become an instant hit on social media. Released on YouTube just four days ago, it has got more than 14,000 views. Titled‘#MeToo’, the short film chronicles the events that unfold one night, as a woman returns home after work. The protagonist is ‘Anjali’, and the short film follows her as she gets caught in a harrowing set of events and how she surmounts the situation. Anjali returns home by train every day after work.

Sandeep Sasikumar

On that particular day, as she alights at her destination, she is already late, by 1.5 hours. The night has settled in, nevertheless, she decides to walk home. En route two men follow her, and a rape attempt is made. But everything changes with one gesture made by the woman. And finally, she keys in ‘#MeToo’.

“The #MeToo campaign has provided much strength to the womenfolk. When I read the script, I knew there was a huge potential there. And we decided to make a film out it,” says Sandeep Sasikumar who directed the short.

“The idea was to infuse more strength to the #MeToo campaign. In this film, we show how a woman escapes from a rape attempt with her presence of mind. And finally, she shares her ordeal in the social media. She shares it with the hope that this could put a check against sexual abuse in future,” says Sandeep. “The campaign provides a sense of strength to the women and has been able to bring in immense change by now. I believe that a considerable change can be seen from now on,” he adds.

#MeToo is Sandeep’s debut movie. The script is by Sunil Thrissur. “Many short films are being made. But most of them are being made solely to make them viral. The themes have been structured thus. I have been wanting to do a short film for long. But it had to have a message that was relevant to the society. And that was how the movie came to be,” says Sandeep.

The cast includes Sajitha Sandeep, Arunsol, Shaji A John, Athira Rinu, Ravi AJ, Siju and Sarangi. Editing is by Neethish Kichu and final mixing by Fihar AP and Rajeev Raman. The camera crew comprised the unit of Solbrothers.