New project for reconstruction of flood-hit houses

A press release issued by the District Information Office stated that assistance will be provided to affected people to complete the reconstruction of the houses without delay.

Published: 14th November 2018 09:16 AM

A partially destroyed houses after flood water caused major destructions in the area (File photo | Manu R Mavelil/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A block panchayat-level project, ‘Safe House Kerala’, for the reconstruction of the houses damaged in the August floods will be implemented in the district soon. This was announced by District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla at a meeting at Kunnukara on Tuesday with people who have lost their house in floods.The project will be implemented by block panchayats which were severely affected by the flood. Under the project, technical support for the reconstruction of the damaged houses will be provided.

A press release issued by the District Information Office stated that assistance will be provided to affected people to complete the reconstruction of the houses without delay. As part of the project, help will be given for drawing the plan of the new house. Necessary construction workers will also be provided. Similarly, help will also be provided to complete documentation work at the panchayat.

According to Safirulla, the project will be implemented within a week.Safirulla informed that any complaint about Rebuild Kerala can be filed with him before November 20. For the reconstruction of houses, `4 lakh is provided. As an initial relief, `95100 has been distributed to 45 persons at Kunnukara.

