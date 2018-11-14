Home Cities Kochi

Sabarimala verdict: Congress vehicle rally in Ernakulam today

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the meeting at CSI Auditorium.

Published: 14th November 2018 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2018 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

The vehicle rally led by KPCC Political Affairs Committee member Shanimol Usman will reach Ernakulam on Wednesday (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The vehicle rally led by KPCC Political Affairs Committee member Shanimol Usman will reach Ernakulam on Wednesday.  The rally is being organised by upholding the slogan ‘Protect faith, fight communalism’.  DCC president T J Vinodh will welcome the rally at TB junction, Angamaly, on Wednesday. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the meeting at CSI Auditorium. The reception meeting will be held near Aluva KSRTC bus station at 11 pm and will be inaugurated by UDF convener Benny Behnan.

The other meetings will be held at South Kalamassery at 3 pm and Palarivattom at 4 pm, which will be inaugurated by  Congress leader P C Chacko and AICC secretary P C Vishnunath respectively.The valedictory meeting will be held at Layam Ground, Tripunithura, at 5 pm. AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy will inaugurate the meeting.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress vehicle rally Shanimol Usman Sabarimala verdict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp