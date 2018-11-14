Sabarimala verdict: Congress vehicle rally in Ernakulam today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The vehicle rally led by KPCC Political Affairs Committee member Shanimol Usman will reach Ernakulam on Wednesday. The rally is being organised by upholding the slogan ‘Protect faith, fight communalism’. DCC president T J Vinodh will welcome the rally at TB junction, Angamaly, on Wednesday. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala will inaugurate the meeting at CSI Auditorium. The reception meeting will be held near Aluva KSRTC bus station at 11 pm and will be inaugurated by UDF convener Benny Behnan.

The other meetings will be held at South Kalamassery at 3 pm and Palarivattom at 4 pm, which will be inaugurated by Congress leader P C Chacko and AICC secretary P C Vishnunath respectively.The valedictory meeting will be held at Layam Ground, Tripunithura, at 5 pm. AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy will inaugurate the meeting.