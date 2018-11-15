Home Cities Kochi

He was a brave and disciplined soldier: Indian Army officers

He was the synonym of discipline, said an officer.

Published: 15th November 2018 11:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2018 11:09 AM   |  A+A-

Anna Diana Joseph, wife of Antony Sebastian, wipes off her tears even as their seven-year-old son Aidel is yet to realise the extent of his loss | A Sanesh

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: With the demise of 34-year-old soldier Lance Naik Antony Sebastian KM, the Indian Army has lost an upright and disciplined soldier, said the Army officers and ex-servicemen who attended the funeral of the soldier here on Wednesday.

At around 5.15 pm on Monday, the Pakistan army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Krishna Ghati Sector (Mendhar) on the LoC, resulting in the death of the soldier and injuring another. Though the Army took Antony to an army hospital, he succumbed to gunshot injuries.

He was the synonym of discipline, said an officer. "If we entrusted him with a duty he would do it perfectly. He never said no to any order or direction even if it was hard to carry out," said an Army officer who worked with him in the Krishna Ghati sector.

According to him, the soldier was martyred while trying to rescue havildar Marimuthu who was injured in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistan army."The LOC is always tense and firing is a regular affair. Unfortunately, this was a sniper attack. But it did not stop the brave soldier from trying to rescue the havildar," said the officer, adding Marimuthu's condition is no longer critical.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lance Naik Antony Sebastian KM Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp