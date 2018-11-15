He was a brave and disciplined soldier: Indian Army officers

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the demise of 34-year-old soldier Lance Naik Antony Sebastian KM, the Indian Army has lost an upright and disciplined soldier, said the Army officers and ex-servicemen who attended the funeral of the soldier here on Wednesday.

At around 5.15 pm on Monday, the Pakistan army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Krishna Ghati Sector (Mendhar) on the LoC, resulting in the death of the soldier and injuring another. Though the Army took Antony to an army hospital, he succumbed to gunshot injuries.

He was the synonym of discipline, said an officer. "If we entrusted him with a duty he would do it perfectly. He never said no to any order or direction even if it was hard to carry out," said an Army officer who worked with him in the Krishna Ghati sector.

According to him, the soldier was martyred while trying to rescue havildar Marimuthu who was injured in an unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistan army."The LOC is always tense and firing is a regular affair. Unfortunately, this was a sniper attack. But it did not stop the brave soldier from trying to rescue the havildar," said the officer, adding Marimuthu's condition is no longer critical.