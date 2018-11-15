Kerala High Court directs DGP to seek Interpol’s help in Abhinand’s case 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the state police chief to take Interpol’s assistance to conduct an investigation into the suspicious missing of Abhinand Yesudas, an employee of a Sharjah-based shipping company.

The court issued the order on the petition filed by Abhinand’s parents seeking CBI probe into the missing case. Abhinand was reported missing on March 21, 2017, while the ship was sailing from Egypt to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. But the circumstances in which he was found missing have not been disclosed. The ship was sailing under the flag of Bahamas. The Thiruvananthapuram Crime Branch registered a case based on the parents’ complaint. The court said there cannot be any doubt the local police may not be able to conduct an effective investigation due to the fact that the incident happened on the high seas.

The CBI counsel suggested it was only proper the state police chief is directed to get its assistance.