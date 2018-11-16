A balm for startup woes

Kiran Narayanan By

Express News Service

Ideas that change the world! We often hear this tagline with many budding enterprises. But we hardly know their sustainability in the long run with many fading away abruptly. When the country witnesses a flurry of new startups, Kerala still struggles. Despite the support from the state government, what is holding them back from realising their dreams?

Growth Routes Interactive Partnerships (GRIP), a startup conclave by Growth Routes, try to answer this question by creating a social networking and collaboration platform for entrepreneurs, students and startups to interact with potential partners and to bridge a few collaborations. A meet will be held on Saturday at 7:30 am at Visible Cafe near Rajagiri Valley at Kakkanad. The entry is free.

“We have been to this field for the last three years and have already gone through the hardships to create a startup firm. When we realised the problems, we thought about creating a networking platform with various startups, consultants and other stakeholders. These partnerships will be a self-sustained model for every entrepreneur to cut short their operational cost and receive enhanced technical support,” said Jees V Kariyil, co-founder of Joboy, a startup empowering Growth Routes.

The basic concept of the event is to help each other. As the organisers are a group of startups, there won’t be any financial support. But, many startups might not have a financial plan and some will have marketing, operational and technical requirements. “We will identify their requirements and connect with various consultants in the field. With a monthly follow-up, we are aiming to transform these collaborations to a fruitful growth,” he said.

The event will have panellists from various backgrounds, including P V Ramesh (Varma Homes), Ganesh Raj (Mad Genius Productions), Moosa Mehar (Tinker Hub) and Gopi Krishnan (ML Developer).