Fund sanctioned for PWD work in Paravoor

Funds were sanctioned for the repair work of the roads at various parts of the constituencies.

Published: 16th November 2018 10:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2018 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has sanctioned Rs 232.10 lakh for various PWD works in Paravoor Assembly Constituency, said V D Satheshan MLA in a press release issued by the District Information Office on Wednesday.

The fund has been sanctioned to complete various work following the public demand, said release. While the administrative sanction has been received, the tendering procedure will be initiated once the technical aspect is completed, the release said. A sum of Rs 15 lakh has been sanctioned for laying drainages and cover slabs at Andipillikavu-Vadakumpuram Road and Rs 10 lakh has been sanctioned for laying cover slab on roads in Paravoor.

