By Express News Service

KOCHI: Shobhana and her 24-year-old son Sanju, who is a daily wage worker, struggle each day to survive. Her husband passed away a year ago of cancer and from then, life has been a challenge for her.

"It has been three months since we have been living in different relief camps. We still survive on the food brought from the village office," she said.

We were 13 in the beginning, but the numbers have reduced as they have received a place to stay. But we still have not received the fund for home," Shobhana added.

Similar to Shobhana, Sarasu, 72, is counting the days at the relief camps. "We left our home on August 15 and three months have passed since we have been shifted from one relief camp to another. It is our hope that leads us each day. We are hopeful each moment that we might get the news of getting a home any time soon," she said.

As per the figures available with the Ernakulam District Administration, 317 families have received the first installment amount of `95,100 for building their house.

"So far, 317 people have received the first installment in the district. We are trying to arrange temporary shelters for people. Sponsors and NGOs have been approached," said V R Gopakumar, village officer, North Paravoor. However, the victims alleged the government is yet to include their names in the priority list.

"Though the village officers claim they have included our names in the list, it seems the government is yet to consider it. We do not know even at this moment when will we return from this relief camp," said Salilakumari, another inmate.

The Chittattukara panchayat has given the list of over 6,000 damaged houses, including the partially damaged ones. There are three families staying here at the camp from Chittattukara panchayat and the officials have promised to give them shelter.

"Of the people listed, we have given most of them funds and for the rest of the people in the camps, we will be finding a provision of building sheds in the coming panchayat committee meeting soon," said Seena Antony, panchayat secretary, Chittattukara.