Mayor represents Kochi in international workshop

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Corporation received a special invite for the two-day international workshop in Chennai, which began on November 15. Mayor Soumini Jain is representing Kochi at the workshop which focuses on improving consistency and modern technology in the fields of city development and housing.

GIZ and Center For Policy Research have joined hands to organise the workshop which was presided over by former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu O Paneerselvam.

The workshop will formulate vast strategies and hand over technologies in the development of cities, efficient usage of land, housing facilities and financing in cities, usage of modern technology in the construction of buildings and renting plan.

Development standing committee chairperson Gracy Joseph, councillors K X Francis and Antony Painuthara participated in the workshop.