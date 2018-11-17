Coast Guard rescues stranded fishing boat

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft rescued a stranded fishing boat at high seas and towed it to safety. The fishing boat, FB Luminous, had left Thengapattinam fishing harbour in Kanyakumari district on October 15.

On November 10, the Coastguard district headquarters at Mangaluru received a distress call. A Dornier aircraft was launched immediately which located the drifting boat 208 nautical miles away from new Mangaluru and 13 fishermen on board were found safe.

Coast Guard ship Vikram rushed to the spot and provided assistance to repair the faulty engine. The fishing boat crew were provided medical assistance and other facilities on board ICGS Vikram.

The Coast Guard ship towed the fishing boat to nearest Bitra island and handed over to fisheries in charge for further repair of the defective engine and towing to mainland.

Another Coast Guard ship ICGS Shaurya also reached the area on November 15 for providing assistance. A fishing boat IFB Matha is expected to reach Bitra island for towing assistance.