Eight-member delegation from World Bank visits Paravoor

IN an effort to evaluate various issues faced by urban areas of the district, an eight-member delegation from World Bank met District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla here on Friday. 

World Bank (File photo| AP)

KOCHI: In an effort to evaluate various issues faced by urban areas of the district, an eight-member delegation from World Bank met District Collector Mohammed Y Safirulla here on Friday. 

The meeting was a prelude to the implementation of Preparation Mission of World Bank for Kerala Urban Service Delivery Project. 

Later the team visited Paravoor where two projects were implemented with World Bank assistance.
The collector told the delegation that waste management and drinking water shortage as key issues faced by urban areas in the district. 

According to him, urban areas in the district have adopted a centralised waste management system with Brahmapuram Waste Treatment Plant managing the waste disposal. In all, there are 15 plastic shredding units in the district. More training and capacity building are required for effective waste management, he said.

Other issues faced by the urban areas are traffic congestion, lack of residential facilities for migrant workers and a severe shortage of land for implementing housing projects.

According to the Collector, as many as 45,000 families in the district do not have their own houses. He also spoke about various welfare activities carried out in the district after the flood.

Later the World Bank team visited Paravoor Limited Stop Bus Terminal and Pallithazham market, which were implemented with World Bank assistance.

The construction of the bus terminal commenced in December 2016, for which a sum of Rs 77 lakh was sanctioned initially. For the development of the second phase, an additional sum of Rs 19 lakh was okayed and Rs 2.5 lakh was sanctioned for purchasing electrical materials.

The bus terminal has a single-storey building with 432 sq metre space. Waiting shed, toilets and pay and park facilities have been arranged at the terminal. A high mast light and police aid post have also been installed at the terminal. 

For the renovation of the Pallithazham market, a sum of Rs 94.82 lakh was sanctioned in November 2016. This apart, Rs 22.4 lakh was allotted for further construction work at the market. Around Rs 4.84 lakh was used for constructing a compound wall for the market. Altogether, Rs 1.22 crore was sanctioned for the entire renovation project. However, the entire work could be completed by spending Rs 1.06 crore.

A biogas plant has also been installed in the market compound. There is space for 18 shops, one store and toilets in the 464.6-sq metre building.

