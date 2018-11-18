Cyclone Gaja: 184 houses damaged in Ernakulam district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cyclonic storm Gaja has left a trail of destruction in several parts of Ernakulam district. As many as 184 houses were partially destroyed in the storm. Two houses were completely destroyed at Kizhakkambalam and Earapuram village of Kunnathunad taluk, according to the District Information Office.

In Muvattupuzha taluk, 63 houses were partially damaged. In Kanayanoor taluk, 46 houses and in Kunnathunad taluk, 70 houses were partially damaged. Five houses in Kochi taluk and 15 houses in Kothamangalam taluk were partially damaged.