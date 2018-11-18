Discovering bold palettes of life 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It isn’t quite usual that your work resonates your passion. When it does, the end results will be overwhelming. The painting exhibition ‘Evergreen’ by eight art and craft teachers from Kochi at the Gandhian Art Gallery, Trippunithura, offer such an experience to the viewers.

The exhibition, consisting of 35 acrylic paintings, depict nature, god, love along with flora and fauna. The artists have brought their thoughts to life using bold palettes of artwork ranging from realistic to mural paintings.

The eight artists, whose paintings have been exhibited, are Deepa Namboodiri, Leela K T, Suma Zacheria, Reshma P P, Renjini Soman, Mariam Jasmine, Sherly Raveendran and Sudharma Girijan.

Leela K T of Rajagiri Christu Jayanti School, Kakkanad, depicts Meera’s love and bhakti towards Krishna in a flow of colours in nature. Reshma P P and Mariam Jasmine of Assisi Vidyaniketan Public School display Krishna’s love through their acrylic paintings. Deepa Namboodiri of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Elamakkara, exhibits nature and birds in love. Sherly Raveendran of Marthoma Public School, Kakkanad, features Buddha in a unique posture.

Renjini Soman of SSRVM, Cheppanam has painted an image of a baby in the mother’s womb using light shades of colours.

Suma Zacharia of Sacred Heart CMI Public School shows nature and man. Sudharma Girijan who runs her own art institute at Chottanikkara shows Sree Narayana Guru and Rabindranath Tagore’s meeting and Guru’s life through her paintings.

The painting exhibition inaugurated by Satyapal, former chairman of Lalitha Kala Akademi, will conclude on November 21. Apart from the exhibition, the one-day art camp was also held on the inauguration day.