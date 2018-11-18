Home Cities Kochi

Discovering bold palettes of life 

It isn’t quite usual that your work resonates your passion. When it does, the end results will be overwhelming.

Published: 18th November 2018 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2018 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It isn’t quite usual that your work resonates your passion. When it does, the end results will be overwhelming. The painting exhibition ‘Evergreen’ by eight art and craft teachers from Kochi at the Gandhian Art Gallery, Trippunithura, offer such an experience to the viewers. 

The exhibition, consisting of 35 acrylic paintings, depict nature, god, love along with flora and fauna. The artists have brought their thoughts to life using bold palettes of artwork ranging from realistic to mural paintings.

The eight artists, whose paintings have been exhibited, are Deepa Namboodiri, Leela K T, Suma Zacheria, Reshma P P, Renjini Soman, Mariam Jasmine, Sherly Raveendran and Sudharma Girijan.
Leela K T of Rajagiri Christu Jayanti School, Kakkanad, depicts Meera’s love and bhakti towards Krishna in a flow of colours in nature. Reshma P P and Mariam Jasmine of Assisi Vidyaniketan Public School display Krishna’s love through their acrylic paintings. Deepa Namboodiri of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Elamakkara, exhibits nature and birds in love. Sherly Raveendran of Marthoma Public School, Kakkanad, features Buddha in a unique posture.

Renjini Soman of SSRVM, Cheppanam has painted an image of a baby in the mother’s womb using light shades of colours.

Suma Zacharia of Sacred Heart CMI Public School shows nature and man. Sudharma Girijan who runs her own art institute at Chottanikkara shows Sree Narayana Guru and Rabindranath Tagore’s meeting and Guru’s life through her paintings.

The painting exhibition inaugurated by Satyapal, former chairman of Lalitha Kala Akademi, will conclude on November 21. Apart from the exhibition, the one-day art camp was also held on the inauguration day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp