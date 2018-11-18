Kochi Congress demands resignation of Kalamassery municipality chairperson

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Leaving all the speculation to rest, the District Congress Committee President on Saturday issued a directive to Kalamassery Municipality chairperson to resign from the post to give way to Rukhiya Jamal, wife of former chairman Jamal Manakkadan.

The letter issued to Jessy Peter also warned of action for not following the DCC’s earlier order. “As per the earlier direction you have to submit the resignation. Even though I issued a same letter on November 12 you didn’t accept it. The decision has been informed to the KPCC president as well.

Since you have failed to accept the party decision, disciplinary action will be initiated,” said the letter issued to Jessy Peter by DCC president TJ Vinod. However, Jessy Peter has not accepted the letter so far. “The KPCC president will convene a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the factional feud in the Congress party. The letter will be accepted based on his decision,” said a close source to the Chairperson