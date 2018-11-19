Home Cities Kochi

Autobiography of a ‘Company Man’

R M Rajgopal claims that he is not a midnight's child as per the definition by author Salman Rushdie; he wasn't born between 12 am and 1 am on August 15, 1947.

Published: 19th November 2018

R M Rajagoapal

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: R M Rajgopal claims that he is not a midnight's child as per the definition by author Salman Rushdie; he wasn't born between 12 am and 1 am on August 15, 1947. Nor did he have any special powers. He, rather, is of a different kind. A child of the Republic, born a year and a bit after the announcement. Our author here is missing a valid point. His superpower is the innate ability to reminisce his life with precision. Not to mention that he had no notes to fall back on as clearly mentioned in the preface. And yet with sheer confidence, he confirms its authenticity. 

His second book, 'Retro India' is Rajgopal's autobiography through vignettes, spanning from his illustrious family in Kerala to his work life in Kota, then onward to being transferred to Madras and then Delhi. Part I delves into his beginnings in Kerala, among which four chapters are specifically dedicated to four individuals who have had a considerable impact on the author. The professor, his father; the politician, his uncle; the swami, the elder son of the First Prince of the Kingdom of Cochin (The author's grand uncle's sister was married to the First Prince), and the (almost) Ranji player, his uncle's driver. 

The author, mind you, belongs to the Thottathil family of the Marar community, and makes no qualms about displaying the wealth possessed once upon a time. Aptly titled 'Antecedents of Royalty', the family comprises people in power, people that command respect and people with blue blood.
Part II, 'Kota Kaleidoscope', has incidents, some random, some crucial, all beautifully weaved, leaving just the right amount of space which makes one contemplate the little things that intersperse between the blurriness of life. 

Over to Madras in Part III, where the 'Company Man', as he calls himself, spent six years. It ends with the metropolis, Delhi, that has seemingly grown on the author. 

The backdrop of his book, as the title suggests, is India. A time unfathomable when his choice of cars was restricted to an Ambassador or a Fiat. Or when the normal waiting time for a telephone was two years. For someone who was born 48 years after Independence, Retro India not just takes one through the life of R M Rajgopal but also through the journey of India. A delight that must be slowly savoured, it must be noted that the author's experience in Human Resource Management has made him empathetic towards the various characters that feature in his life. 

Towards the end of the first chapter, Rajgopal writes that his place Thrissur is the most hideously boring place possible, but 'Retro India' is confirmation enough that his life is far from the mundane.

