Home Cities Kochi

Creativity and WhARTever

The Vivek-Varsha duo now regularly conducts art workshops for people of all ages across the country.

Published: 19th November 2018 11:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 02:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Anna Binoy
Express News Service

KOCHI: “Imet her in college four years ago. I had a little crush on her. A friend set us up on a date. While we were on the date, I realised she had a crush on me as well. Next week, I will be proposing her. I already have her parents’ blessings. And I want things to be perfect for us. She is really special. While I’m proposing, I want to remind her of all the memories we have made, inside jokes and our special moments with each other.

Vivek Wagh and Varsha Nair

I will message you a list of places and dates that are special to both of us. I would forever be grateful if you could incorporate all those details and create a poster.” Mumbai-Malayali Varsha Nair receives these types of calls on a normal basis. Varsha specialises in customised artworks. You might know her Instagram handle WhARTever. The page, run by Varsha and her partner Vivek Wagh, has more than 58,000 followers and is popular on most social media platforms. 

For Varsha, the best thing about the whole endeavour is the different kinds of personal stories she gets to hear every other day. “These are sweet stories no one knows. Just me. I always look forward to these conversations. And it helps my art to connect with the customer as well,” she says. Somehow staying true to these words, WhARTever’s customers and audience are young adults from Mumbai and Kerala.
Not just posters, WhARTever’s masterpieces take a creative shape on shoes, bags, window panes, Starbucks cups, vegetables, and whatever she lays her hands on.

“But I love to work on shoes more,” says Varsha. It won’t come as a surprise once you see the mythical characters and everyday life evoked on different pairs of white sneakers. “And most of the orders are for gifting purposes,” she says.

For Vivek and Varsha, every day is experimental. “We start a new project when we feel like trying something new. Be it creating embroidering Virat Kohli or making Sachin Tendulkar on a dusty windshield of a car, we figure it out on our own and see how it turns out,” says Varsha. 
Varsha started WhARTever during her time at Sir J J School of Art. “At the time, I did not need the money because my parents were still supporting me,” she says. “Even though it was not steady in the beginning, I didn’t feel the pressure of making money through art. I was able to stabilise the brand. Now, when I think about it, if I had started WhARTever with the mindset of making money, it probably would not have worked out.”

After college, when most of her classmates started work with corporate houses, she stayed home. “All of them had a fixed income. I was still struggling though I had received job offers. And I chose not to go, which initially worried my parents,” Varsha says. Once they saw her heart in the right place when it came to her profession, they were all in. 

However, it was not a joyride from the beginning. “Initially, no one knew us. They wouldn’t trust us with orders. In the beginning, it was just family and friends who placed orders. However, that instantly changed after we made ourselves known on Instagram,” says Varsha.

The Vivek-Varsha duo now regularly conducts art workshops for people of all ages across the country. They dream to make art accessible to everyone. “We want to create an art space which is open all the time. In this space, people will be able to play with colours and imagination for as long as they want,” Varsha says. With WhARTever, their dreams will hopefully take flight soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp