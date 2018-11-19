Docu-film on founder of BTH Hotels Govinda Rao

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Filmmaker Madhupal will come up with a docu-film on B Govinda Rao, the founder of BTH Hotels, who is also known for his contributions to promote vegetarianism. Madhupal has also scripted the film which is likely to be released on November 30.

Meanwhile, the birth centenary of Govinda Rao was observed at a meet held at Nandanam Hall of Sarovaram the other day. Writer

K L Mohana Varma inaugurated the function while Madhupal gave a brief introduction to the documentary. G Gopinathan, Dineshkumar Illyath, M Vancheeshwaran, and Satheesh Uduppa spoke on the occasion.

Starting with the modest Bharat Cafe at Allumkavu (part of today's Broadway), he later started the BTH in 1964 by buying about one-acre land near the Durbar Hall Road. In 2000, he branched out to set up BTH Sarovaram at Maradu on the Edapally-Aroor bypass by fully protecting the environment.