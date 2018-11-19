Jacobite Church secret polls today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: According to senior priests in the Jacobite Syrian Church, the secret poll on Monday - the first in which a bishop is being pitted against the Church head (Metropolitan) - will have a bearing over the Church in the coming days. Baselious Thomas-I, the Church head and Metropolitan trustee, faces stiff competition from Thomas Mar Theemothious, the seniormost Metropolitan of Kottayam diocese, in the elections for the post of trustee.

“In order to maintain peace within the Church, senior priests had approached Baselious Thomas- I to withdraw. Even if he is not contesting in the trustee election, he can always remain as the Catholics head,” said Fr Varghese Kallappara, former spokesperson of the Jacobite Church. Meanwhile, Universal Syrian Church Supreme Head Patriarch Aphrem II deputed his delegate to supervise and report back on the elections to him.

“The delegate appointed by the supreme head will arrive on Monday,” said Fr Kallappara. Advocate Sabu Thozhupadan will also be present to supervise the proceedings, as appointed by the Kolencherry sub-court. Despite the differences and issues, the election will be conducted in secret polls in the afternoon. “The preparations are all over and the polling booths for the diocese have been already arranged,” added Kallappara.