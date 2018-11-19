‘Kicking’ the drugs away

Meenu Gopalakrishnan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Venda cup', the latest edition of the annual football tournament for the school children will witness eighteen teams from various schools in the city locking horns from November 19 to 24 at Maharajas college stadium, Ernakulam. Indian footballer C K Vineeth inaugurated the event.

'Project Venda,' an initiative of the fourth wave foundation works primarily in Kerala to effectively manage the issue of substance abuse among teenagers by helping them say 'no' to drugs. Through a wide range of focused activities namely helping children channelise their energies into creative pursuits, disseminating relevant information, counselling and facilitating rehabilitation to achieve the goal.

"One of the methods we use for awareness is based on the 'alternative pursuits' theory. We adopt social engagement activities to help teenagers focus on more positive goals and to channelise their energy in a productive way. Football is the main tool we use to engage teenagers, " says Edward Edezhath, Board Member Venda cup.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Cyril Kali, Kerala Blasters player along with many other invitees.