Kids see a world of wonders through the third eye

There were drawing sessions and cultural activities, including gaming sessions, to hone the critical thinking skills of children.

Published: 19th November 2018 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 02:00 AM

The workshop held by Amrita School of Arts and Sciences for inmates of Poornathrayeesa Balasramam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Five-year-old Alosh, the youngest among the children at Poornathrayeesa Balasramam, a charitable institution for destitute boys, in Tripunithura could not hide his excitement on seeing a DSLR camera for the first time. A photography workshop as part of 'Reliving Childhood' - a programme conducted by the students of Visual Media and Communication Department of Amrita School of Arts and Sciences, Kochi - gave him the opportunity to handle a camera. He was not tired of posing for pictures at the workshop.  "I will become a photographer once I grow up," he said. 

The hall was filled with the laughter and chatter of children. "It is for the first time we are conducting a programme for children. All the initiatives were taken by students in arranging the workshop," said Arya, a student of Master of Journalism and Mass Communication at Amrita School of Arts and Sciences. 
Around 29 children took part in the workshop, and they were divided into teams and each group was taught the basics of photography. "This creative experience fosters the mental growth of the children by providing opportunities for trying out new ideas and a new way of thinking.

Everyone took their own pictures and they also learned to focus and zoom before clicking," said Abhijit, another student. 

Students have been conducting several such programmes as part of their CSR activities. The earlier focus was on 'R for Respect' programme focused on the elderly folks in old age homes. But this time, the focus is on indigent children, said Arun Varma, lecturer at Amrita School of Arts and Sciences. 
Abin, a 13-year-old boy at the Asramam, shared his dream of buying a camera during the session along with his friends Akhil, and Anandu. 

"The children have a lot of fun with these competitions and workshops. Many schools and colleges come and spend their time here with the children," said P Chandran, secretary, Balasramam. 

