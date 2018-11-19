Malayali wins jaguar land rover global award

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sajeesh Kumar from Muthoot Motors, Kochi has been awarded JLR Global Technician of the year by surpassing 16,000 workshop experts from 30 countries at a ceremony held in Fen End, UK, on October 25, 2018.

The judging of the competition which demonstrates the highest levels of technical knowledge and skills is based on five parameters – power train, electrical, procedure, chassis and knowledge. In addition, there was a final round of troubleshooting a vehicle with a time limit of an hour. Sajeesh received appreciation from the judges for his technical capabilities and skills.

He displayed top level of competency and scored highest points across all Jaguar and Land Rover contestants. Sajeesh received a snap-on toolkit worth approximately `3 lakh along with a cash prize and a trip to Japan to be a part of the Rugby World Cup, 2019. “It is a matter of utmost joy and pride that Sajeesh, a member of our Muthoot Motors team, has won this honourable award for the entire country. We have constantly strived to invest in quality training for our personnel and we are proud of the outstanding skills and expertise displayed by our technicians. Sajeesh being recognised as the best technician globally is indeed a reflection of our commitment towards the pursuit of knowledge, skills and customer satisfaction,” said Thomas Muthoot, managing director, Muthoot motors.

Global Technician of the Year award is an annual competition in which technicians from Jaguar Land Rover network across the world participate in a battle of technical expertise. Top 50 technicians from the respective markets contest for the final awards. The winners are decided on the basis of the performance in the on-ground tasks with a score spread across multiple parameters including proficiency and knowledge level of the participant.