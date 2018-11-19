Home Cities Kochi

Pedalling in tandem towards recognition

Cycling is picking up not only in the city but also the state. The dedication and energy spent by the enthusiasts are such that they don't shy away from any challenges thrown to them.

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Cycling is picking up not only in the city but also the state. The dedication and energy spent by the enthusiasts are such that they don’t shy away from any challenges thrown to them. The zeal was evident on Sunday when Galin Abraham and Lorraine D’Costa successfully completed the 200 km ride on a tandem to become the first in the state to have done so. 

According to Lorraine, when the challenge was placed before her by Ullas of Paravur Bikers Club, she had to think hard whether or not to go for it. “But in the end, the adventuress in me won out and I decided to sweat it out,” she said.  

But what is a tandem cycle? “The tandem bicycle or twin is a form of a bicycle designed to be ridden by more than one person. It is much heavier than the usual cycle,” she said. Hence, it requires a lot of stamina to ride a tandem. According to Lorraine, other than stamina one thing that is important while going on a ride on a tandem is to have a good coordination with the partner.  

“Going for a ride on a tandem cycle is not easy especially if you don’t pedal in rhythm with your partner. It not only puts a strain on both the cyclists but also reduces the speed besides bruising each others shin,” she said. 

Lorraine, who trained for three days before the ride and spent another one day transporting the cycle from Thrissur to Kochi, said, “Galin is a perfect partner and if I am to go on any other ride on a tandem I would prefer to have him as my buddy. Both of us easily anticipate each other’s movements so cycling becomes easy.”

The ride, which had plains and hills on the route, was a tough one, said Lorraine. “The heavy cycle plus the steep rise on the route which started from Kaloor towards Thodupuzha tested our endurance limits. As such when a person sets on  such routes in a normal sports cycle, he or she has to pedal on the next to the lowest gear. But in the case of the tandem, we had to drop the gear to the lowest and move at a snail’s pace,” she said,  

The ride was charted to cover the route that touched Kaloor-High Court - Goshree - Container Terminal Road - Kalamassery -Aluva - Angamali - Muvattupuzha - Thodupuzha - Muttom -Arkkulam - Thodupuzha - Muvattupuzha - Angamali - Aluva -Edappally - Kaloor.
Lorraine and Galin finished the 200 km ride within the stipulated time of 13 and a half hours. This is the first time such a ride on a tandem has been attempted in Kerala. 

