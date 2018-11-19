She’s a wonder woman. Her super power? Verse

Merin Mariya By

KOCHI: A wheelchair never hindered S Ajisha carve her path in the field of poetry. Her physical condition, however, limits her to reciting poetry. While pursuing an informal education at home until the age of eight, she showed exceptional talent in writing poetry and has a collection of 600 poems so far. “I have been writing for her all these years. She named her first poem ‘Kuyil’. In the beginning, it was difficult for her to remember lines while reciting,” said Subha R, mother.

In 2006, Ajisha published her first book ‘Poovayi Virinju’, a selection of 50 poems followed by

‘Sooryanayi Njanonnudichotte’ in 2010 comprising 45 poems. Ajisha is currently pursuing a degree in history. Her strong-willed talent defies disability. “I am thankful to my parents for sending me to a normal school. My parents wait for me till 3 pm every day outside the college. They are my happiness and my biggest strength,” says Ajisha. According to her mother, she is a miracle child. “She was a premature baby and 90 per cent disabled. She needs a helping hand in everything she does and is an average student at the college. The physical disability does not affect her creativity,” says Subha.

While sharing her experiences with Express, Ajisha says that she is always optimistic about her future.

“The biggest disability is being pessimistic. I want to pursue a career in the civil services and nothing can stop me,” adds Ajisha.

Ajisha’s remarkable talent has attracted the attention of various dignitaries, earning certificates of honour. She was awarded the National Child Award for Exceptional Achievement instituted by the Ministry of Women and Child Development in 2007, UNCRC achievement award in 2014 and the ‘Best Student’ award under the Handicapped sector in Kerala by the Kerala State Handicapped Persons’ Welfare Corporation 2010.