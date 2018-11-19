Vega’s cash register rings merrily

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state’s fastest inland ferry, the Vega 120 connecting Ernakulam and Kottayam districts, has taken off. The other day, the much-anticipated service of the vessel between Kamalakadavu and Ernakulam jetty was launched. The aim of operating the service is to attract tourists and to boost the prospects of various destinations in and around Fort Kochi.

According to an SWTD officer, the swanky interior and the facilities will find acceptance among the tourists. “The cheaper rates and the speed are attractive factors. The vessel, which was launched at Vaikom on November 5, can reach a speed of up to 25 km/hr. Until now, inland ferries operating on the state’s waterways could achieve a top speed of just 14 km/h,” he said.

The shorter travel time and the chance to escape traffic snarl-ups are the other benefits of using the ferry service, he added. “We get the most number of passengers towards Fort Kochi. It might be due to the close proximity of the jetty to the beach,” he said. According to the officer, the services have just begun but the turnout is more during the weekends. “They are tourists. A short boat ride on the backwaters plus the beach is a good package for families who want to spend some fun time,” he said.

“We are even getting a good crowd in the AC section. But most prefer the non-AC section since it is cheaper,” he said. According to him, the collections hint the fact that the service will become a success.

“The actual status can be arrived at only after a few more days. These are the initial days but from the way things are going, we feel the service has clicked,” he said.

According to the Vaikom station manager, on a non-weekend day, the collection goes up to Rs 12,000.

“On weekdays, we have a lot of office goers towards Ernakulam and back. On the weekends, the collection hovers around Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000. Not a bad sum for a service that was launched just days back,” he said.