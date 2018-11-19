WOW 3D! Rays of light turn phone into a fine viewing device

Anu Kuruvilla By

KOCHI: From converting over 30 2D films including Sholay, Pulimurugan, Pirhana, Vivah and Dam 999 into 3D, Anubha Sinha, a 26-year-old entrepreneur, has come a long way. This young programmer is the founder and managing director of Rays 3D, the only India company to be selected for the Technology Award constituted by the Advanced Imaging Society based in Los Angeles. Rays 3D dabbles in auto-stereoscopic technology.

"The award will be presented on December 14 in Hollywood," said Anubha. "It is a big achievement for us since we are one of the 17 companies selected from all over the world. To be in the list which has tech biggies like Apple Inc, IBM-Watson computer incorporating, Dreamworks Animation, Google VR and Cisco, is recognition to the hard work put in by us," she said.

According to Anubha, the product that won her the award is the 3D mobile scratch guard. "Until now, the only way to watch the 3D movies was to go to a theatre or sit before the TV wearing the custom-made glasses. However, in this era when everything is getting confined to our palms, why should the 3D tech be left behind?" she asked.

This led to the birth of WOW 3D. "It is a revolution in the imaging industry. It’s a screen guard which turns a smartphone into a glassless 3D-viewing device. It's economical and easy to install," she said. The WOW 3D screen guard not only protects the phone screen but also enables the device to click 3D photos, convert regular 2D content into 3D - on the fly and also acts as a privacy guard. "We take pride in stating that this product is made in India by Rays 3D, a company into 3D Innovations - be it printing or 2D to 3D movie conversion," she added.

Anubha said WOW 3D is being launched by Lyca Productions. "Lyca is a UK-based telecom firm which also runs a film production unit in Chennai. It has produced or distributed more than 15 movies including Shankar's 2.0, " she said. According to her, the technology and VFX used in the movie 2.0 cost the same as the Hollywood movies Deadpool or X-MEN.

