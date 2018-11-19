Home Cities Kochi

WOW 3D! Rays of light turn phone into a fine viewing device

From converting over 30 2D films including Sholay, Pulimurugan, Pirhana, Vivah and Dam 999 into 3D, Anubha Sinha, a 26-year-old  entrepreneur, has come a long way.

Published: 19th November 2018 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 02:00 AM   |  A+A-

Anubha Sinha

By Anu Kuruvilla 
Express News Service

KOCHI: From converting over 30 2D films including Sholay, Pulimurugan, Pirhana, Vivah and Dam 999 into 3D, Anubha Sinha, a 26-year-old  entrepreneur, has come a long way. This young programmer is the founder and managing director of Rays 3D, the only India company to be selected for the Technology Award constituted by the Advanced Imaging Society based in Los Angeles. Rays 3D dabbles in auto-stereoscopic technology.

"The award will be presented on December 14 in Hollywood," said Anubha. "It is a big achievement for us since we are one of the  17 companies selected from all over the world. To be in the list which has tech biggies like Apple Inc, IBM-Watson computer incorporating, Dreamworks Animation, Google VR and Cisco, is recognition to the hard work put in by us," she said.

According to Anubha, the product that won her the award is the  3D mobile scratch guard. "Until now, the only way to watch the 3D movies was to go to a theatre or sit before the TV wearing the custom-made glasses. However, in this era when everything is getting confined to our palms, why should the 3D tech be left behind?" she asked.  

This led to the birth of WOW 3D. "It is a revolution in the imaging industry. It’s a screen guard which turns a smartphone into a glassless 3D-viewing device. It's economical and easy to install," she said.    The WOW 3D screen guard not only protects the phone screen but also enables the device to click 3D photos, convert regular 2D content into 3D - on the fly and also acts as a privacy guard. "We take pride in stating that this product is made in India by Rays 3D, a company into 3D Innovations - be it printing or 2D to 3D movie conversion," she added.

Anubha said WOW 3D is being launched by Lyca Productions. "Lyca is a UK-based telecom firm which also runs a film production unit in Chennai. It has produced or distributed more than 15 movies including Shankar's 2.0, " she said. According to her, the technology and VFX used in the movie 2.0 cost the same as the Hollywood movies Deadpool or X-MEN. 

wow 3D screen guard
The WOW 3D screen guard protects the phone screen and enables the device to click 3D photos, convert regular 2D content into 3D and acts as a privacy guard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp