Competitions for specially-abled

The Rotary Olympics for Special Education Students (ROSES), an initiative of Rotary international, will be held at the UC college Aluva, Kochi on Novemebr 24.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Rotary Olympics for Special Education Students (ROSES), an initiative of Rotary international, will be held at the UC college Aluva, Kochi on Novemebr 24. The competitions will be inaugurated by Rotary District Governor elect Madhav  Chandran. The event is being jointly organised by Rotary clubs of Cochin International Airport,  Cochin West and Cochin Tricity. The aim of the event is the intellectual and competitive betterment of children who are physically and mentally differently abled. 

More than 1500 students from Alappuzha,  Idukki,  Ernakulum,  Thrissur and Palakkad districts will participate in the competition in 8 categories.  Apart from championship trophy and certificates,  every participant will be given prizes. The organisers have arranged transportation,   accommodation, food and medical aid for the students.

"Rotary District Governor  A V Pathi will distribute the prizes.  Musician Nandha Menon and the Music Band of children from Mother and Child Foundation Thodupuzha will perform during the interval," said coordinator Rajas Thomas.

