IACP Nat’l seminar and Media Awards today

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Association of Clinical Psychologists-Kerala Region and the Department of Clinical Psychology, Amrita Medical College will jointly organise a national seminar, along with media award distribution on November 20.

The department heads of Psychology from various institutes across Kerala will participate in the seminar.

Those selected for the media awards are C A M Kareem, Radhakrishnan Pattannoor and Santhosh Shishupal.

The award includes R10,000, certificate of appreciation and trophy. The awards have been decided on evaluation based on the news broadcasted regarding the role of clinical psychologist in the socitey.