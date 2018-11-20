Home Cities Kochi

Jacobite Syrian Church secret poll: Baselios Thomas I retains post

The secret poll held to elect the office-bearers in Jacobite Syrian Church on Monday resulted in a split decision.

Published: 20th November 2018 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The secret poll held to elect the office-bearers in Jacobite Syrian Church on Monday resulted in a split decision. Catholicos head Baselios Thomas I won by 145 votes against Thomas Mar Theemothios to retain the metropolitan trustee’s position. Peter K Elias (Kandanad), member of the panel led by Catholicos head, won the laity secretary position.

Meanwhile, C K Shaji Chundayil and Fr Sleeba Paul Vattaveli, members of the panel led by Mar Theemothois, won the laity trustee and priest trustee positions.

As many as 2,040 cast their votes in the poll held at the Patriarchal Centre, the headquarters of Jacobite Syrian Church at Puthencruz, Ernakulam.

According to Jacobite Syrian Church’s senior priests, the election results give hope for the future as far as the Church is concerned. 

Meanwhile, Jacobite Almaya Forum president Paul Varghese said the secret poll was not conducted properly.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp