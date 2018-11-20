Jacobite Syrian Church secret poll: Baselios Thomas I retains post

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The secret poll held to elect the office-bearers in Jacobite Syrian Church on Monday resulted in a split decision. Catholicos head Baselios Thomas I won by 145 votes against Thomas Mar Theemothios to retain the metropolitan trustee’s position. Peter K Elias (Kandanad), member of the panel led by Catholicos head, won the laity secretary position.

Meanwhile, C K Shaji Chundayil and Fr Sleeba Paul Vattaveli, members of the panel led by Mar Theemothois, won the laity trustee and priest trustee positions.

As many as 2,040 cast their votes in the poll held at the Patriarchal Centre, the headquarters of Jacobite Syrian Church at Puthencruz, Ernakulam.



According to Jacobite Syrian Church’s senior priests, the election results give hope for the future as far as the Church is concerned.

Meanwhile, Jacobite Almaya Forum president Paul Varghese said the secret poll was not conducted properly.