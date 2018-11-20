Home Cities Kochi

Lack of online system puts brakes on ‘She Taxi’ system

‘She Taxi’, the all-woman taxi service launched in the state with a view to empowering and ensuring a safe ride of women in 2014, is almost dead.

Published: 20th November 2018 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2018 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘She Taxi’, the all-woman taxi service launched in the state with a view to empowering and ensuring a safe ride of women in 2014, is almost dead. At present, out of the 31 cabs that existed, only eight are left with the Kerala State Women’s Development Corporation (KSWDC), which launched the scheme in the state. 

“Out of the eight remaining cabs, five are driving for KSWDC and the rest are doing service for other government departments,” said Asha S, project manager, KSWDC. 

She said the entry of online taxi services like Uber and Ola became the major reason for the programme to fail. “The lack of an online system for booking and the less number of cabs have caused the decline of the programme. With just 30 cabs the services come nowhere next to online taxis which come around over 5,000 taxis offering their services,” said Bindu Dhanesh, a cab driver, who worked with Kudumbashree Travels when launched in Kochi but it also encountered the same threat from the private players.
If ‘She Taxi’ and Kudumbashree Travels were launched with some planning and the online app then it would have made a difference, it will not have been a failure, said Bindu.

When the ‘She Taxi’ was launched in Kochi back in 2014, it promised services for women especially those who travelled alone during the night. “Out of the seven cabs, now we have only three but they are also not cooperating with us. Altogether, there is no ‘She Taxi’ service available here,” said Rangan M S, regional manager, KSWDC, Ernakulam.

“The white streaked with pink cabs are nowhere to be seen in Kochi anymore. Earlier, we could at least spot one, and we were relieved that at night we could travel safely in women ridden taxis but with the ‘She Taxi’ services stopped the sigh of relief vanished,” said Suji Raghu, a resident of Kochi. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uber Ola women safety She Taxi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp