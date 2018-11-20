Home Cities Kochi

Learn the basics of kathak

One normally associates kathak to the twirls and rapid footwork.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: One normally associates kathak to the twirls and rapid footwork. But kathak is not just about the dynamic pirouettes and complex footwork. Not many are aware of the story and history behind the dance form. Noted kathak exponent Monisa Nayak hopes to introduce the mesmerising world of Kathak to the dance enthusiasts in the city this week.

Monisa Nayak

A three-day kathak dance workshop will be held in the city by the Delhi-based artiste this week. Organised by Khanak Institute of Performing Arts and city based dance and music school ‘Kalaangan’, the workshop will begin on Friday. “The workshop will be a combination of the basic steps of kathak, its history and such.

The idea is to give the students a glimpse of the dance form,” says Monisa. Titled ‘Gungroo’, the workshop will be held from 10 am to 1pm on the three days. Those above the age of 12 can enroll for the workshop. The workshop will be held at the Lions Club Hall.

