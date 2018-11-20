Home Cities Kochi

Utsav: A festival to raise funds for charity 

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Utsav, the annual designer fest by Kottayam ladies circle to fundraise various charitable projects, is going to be held on November 24 from 10 am to 7.30 pm at The Center Hotel, Panampily Nagar, Kochi. The 13th  edition of the event which displays a spectacular collection of fine designer wears from all the major cities of India. It is expected to cater about 3000 attendees during the three days of exhibition and showcase 23 reputed designers and weavers from across Delhi, Jaipur, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai, amongst others. 

 Utsav will bring in a mix of the most beautifully crafted and curated sarees, kurtis, suits, fabric, stoles, dupattas, western wear, home décor, jewellery and kids clothing. The exciting designer lineup include various brands.MARM, the exclusive chanderis of Mura Collective of shibori saris, fabric and apparels. Bhomra, the Indo-western from weavers of Bengal and Van Vriti, the luxury  handloom khadi and tussar from Odisha, offer unique designs. Keyah, handcrafted organsas and silk from Bengaluru, display sundy sartorial collections.

It will also feature a  few regulars such as Samprada from Delhi, Tina Eapen from Bengaluru, Deep Red from Kolkata, and Inde Rooh from Jaipur.The earnings from the exhibition are entirely utilised towards the multiple charitable activities by the Kottayam Ladies Circle No. 48. Last year alone, the organisation has conducted close to 10 lakhs worth of charitable projects. Schools, Orphanages and Day Cares, Homes for destitute women and children, institutions that cater to patients and families affected by cancer, aids, spinal injuries, mental illness and so on.   

Kottayam Ladies Circle No. 48 is an organisation of committed women who are serving the needy since 1993. Every year, they engage in multiple charitable activities and support key issues related to education, health, sanitation, and women empowerment. It is a part of Ladies Circle India, which on the whole has over 1,200 members.

